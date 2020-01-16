SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire Wednesday night in the Cedar Grove neighborhood claimed the life of a Shreveport man, making him the first fire fatality of the year.
The body of Dave C. Jackson Sr., 61, was found in a home in the 600 block of David Drive. Identification was made through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
According to Caddo 911 records, the call came into the Shreveport Fire Department shortly after 6:15 p.m. and the first units were on the scene within 3 minutes, Special Operations Chief Scott Pinkston said.
The fire appears to have started in the living room, according to the preliminary investigation.
As firefighters were putting out the blaze, the roof collapsed. No firefighters were injured.
Pinkston says it took firefighters 17 minutes to put out the fire. An investigation into the cause continues.