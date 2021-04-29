SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Roosevelt Avenue that left one man dead.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Treveaughn D. Grant, 27, was found shot several times early Thursday morning.
Detectives currently do not have any suspects.
If you have any information on the shooting contact Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.
