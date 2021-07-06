SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have made an arrest in a Saturday afternoon shooting on Garden Street that left one man dead.
Roderick A. Morgan, 30, of Shreveport, was booked into the City Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. Morgan was transferred to the parish lockup and his bond has been set at $500,000.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 42-year-old Dan Cooksey.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Garden Street in the Allendale neighborhood.
According to the booking report, police found the victim in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died.
Witnesses told police there was a confrontation between the two men earlier then Morgan returned later and shot the victim three times and took money from his pocket, the booking report states.