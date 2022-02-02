SHREVEPORT, La.- A fatal accident in Shreveport Wednesday night claimed one life and shut down part of a normally busy street.
The victim has been identified as Taylor Hodges, 29, of Shreveport. She was a ShrevePark parking patroller, according to Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine.
The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on North Spring Street near Earnest Orleans Restaurant. The vehicle rolled over, killing Hodges.
"Taylor was a hard-working & conscientious employee, but more than that, she was a remarkable young woman; smart, funny, determined to make a better life for herself and her sibling. We are so proud that we had even a short time to get to know her. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family. Our 'extended' family is shaken by this tragic loss of a bright young spirit, and we will miss her," Swaine wrote in a Facebook post Thursday morning.