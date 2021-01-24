SHREVEPORT, La. - Mawu Goodrum, 47, was arrested for the fatal shooting on the 3800 block of Lakeshore Drive on Sunday evening, according to Shreveport Police Department PIO Glen Heckard.
Goodrum is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Goodrum shot 25-year-old Nicholas Kent Sparks in the chest around 8 p.m. while he was sitting in a car.
Sparks died from his injuries at the scene 30 minutes later.
This shooting remains under investigation by SPD.