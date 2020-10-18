SHREVEPORT, La. - The man shot and killed in the Cedar Grove neighborhood early Sunday morning has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
Michael DeAngelo Wilson, 36, was shot just after 4 a.m. in the 400 block of West 74th Street. He was identified through fingerprint comparison.
Wilson was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died a short time later.
A female juvenile was also struck by stray gunfire while she slept in her home. She was also taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.