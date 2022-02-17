SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who was shot outside a home on Mansfield Road Wednesday afternoon has died. He's the city's 11th homicide victim this year.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified him as Tomel T. Henry, 30, of Shreveport.
And now police are looking for Archille Holmes Jr., 27, who police say is the suspected shooter. He is wanted for second-degree murder.
Shreveport police Capt. Jerry O'Glee said officers responding to the shooting call in the 5200 block of Mansfield Road around 12:30 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot to the head in front of the home. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport, where he died later shortly after 10 p.m.
Police did not have immediate suspect information as detectives were still talking to witnesses they had taken to the police station. But after interviewing numerous people and canvassing the area, police say multiple factors in their investigation pointed to Holmes.
Detectives believe that a dispute between the victim and a group of people led to the fatal shooting.
No bond was set on the warrant for Holmes.
Police are asking anyone with information as to Holmes’ whereabouts to contact the Shreveport Police Department immediately at 318-673-6955.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers will pay at least $2,000 for information leading to Holmes’ arrest.