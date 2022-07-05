SHREVEPORT, La. -- More than three months ago, a man says he was almost beaten to death and robbed. But Dylan Everett says that despite information that should be able to lead detectives to his attackers, Shreveport Police have still made no arrests.
That makes the pain even worse.
Everett has a massive scar over the top of his head, where a surgical team did a craniotomy to stop a brain hemorrhage from a cracked skull.
"If they hadn't caught it fast enough, you know, I could have died," Everett said.
He was knocked out and rushed to the hospital from the parking lot of his former place of employment, Frank's Pizza, on Fern near 70th. That was the night of March 28th.
Everett says he went to Frank’s that night to see his girlfriend who still worked here. They wound up arguing. Then Everett wound up arguing with other workers. So he says he decided to leave.
“I remember walking out the door and that's pretty much the end of my memory that night,” Everett says.
Most of what Everett says he knows about the incident came from former workers at Frank's, and police detectives who talked to a witness.
“The witness that was there said three employees attacked me and then they also called the ambulance because I was out cold," Everett says.
He was told all three attackers wore the white shirts that Frank's Pizza employees wear. And Everett identified one of them to investigators because, as chef, Everett says he hired him. But he says detectives told him he’s not a priority.
“They said they had a high caseload. They didn't tell me that they were dropping the case. But they said that it had been pushed back," Everett said.
“It hurts. It's very disturbing that that they're not being more assertive on people that they know that were there, that they've had tips on, that they know have information, and they're not like pursuing those leads,” he added.
SPD has declined comment for this story, other than to say it's still an open case. Their incident report lists only the address of Frank's Pizza on Fern Avenue as the scene of a 2nd degree battery, with Everett as the victim. The report says he was "found unconscious in the parking lot after being irate with staff and customers inside the restaurant."
Everett says his attackers also robbed him of his wallet, with more than $500 cash, and his cell phone.
The attorney for Frank’s, Ron Miciotto, denies all of Everett’s story.