SHREVEPORT, La. -- A family is frustrated about crimes going unsolved by police, especially since they say they provided plenty of information to solve them with some detective work on their own.
"It bothers me because this guy he could do it to somebody else, and shoot somebody next time," the young male victim says of his attacker who robbed him.
"We had the guy dead to rights. We had him multiple times. (Shreveport police) never did anything," he added.
We're protecting the identity of the victim and his family, as they fear retribution.
In September of last year, the victim says he met a buyer outside the Thrifty Peanut Bookstore on Youree Dr., to complete an online sale of two authentic World War II German soldier helmets.
But that man sprayed mace directly in his eyes and ran away with the helmets. One, featuring entry and exit holes of a bullet, he valued at $10,000, and the other at $5,000.
The victim and his mother say they provided lots of information about the suspect to SPD. Through their own investigating, they showed us the suspect's Facebook profile, Facebook ads where he was reselling the helmets, a license plate number from a car they spotted him in at a pawn shop, and even a possible address.
"We could have got him multiple times. We could have met up and then a sting operation and (police) just kept dragging their feet, blowing us off," the victim says.
He says the suspect agreed to meet a friend in Bossier City. But he says SPD would not go make the arrest because it's out of their jurisdiction. And he says Bossier City police told him they would not do the sting since the original crime happened in Shreveport.
The victim's mother says they went for long periods without hearing from SPD about the case and eventually filed a complaint with SPD Internal Affairs in July of this year. But it did not produce the result they wanted.
"Three, four weeks later, my son heard that they couldn't find him and there was nothing more they could do," she says.
"I'm very disappointed. I think that there are a lot of really, really hard working officers and detectives. But I think that they are really, really stretched to try to do their job with limited resources," she added.
She says an detective in the property crimes unit told her that what was once a 12-person unit was down to 3. And they have to spend at least one day of their five-day work week working patrol instead of investigations.
A Shreveport police spokesman acknowledges that they're short staffed. But Sgt. Chris Bordelon says the crime victim in this case did not return a phone call in December of 2021.
But the family says that wasn't the only crime they were a victim of that's gone unsolved. They say early last year, the father in the family was nearly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby. They say police were called to the scene.
However, Sgt. Bordelon says the SPD has no record of that report.
"Our investigators and patrol officers work tirelessly to serve our community. We are not always successful at solving crimes. However we do the best we can with what is available," Bordelon said.
"The public should have confidence that SPD can solve crimes because we do it every day. City Jail and Caddo Correctional Center are both at capacity most days because our officers continue to serve our community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," his statement continued.