SHREVEPORT, La. - An active scene involving a stabbing incident is happening now at The Jolie Apartments in Shreveport.
Shreveport police were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Shreveport police's assistant chief, a victim was stabbed and taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
The police have identified the suspect and are searching the apartment complex for the suspect. Information on the suspect and victim has not been released.
K-9 units are part of the search at this time.