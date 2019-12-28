LAFAYETTE, La. - All victims in Saturday's plane crash in Lafayette have been identified by the Lafayette Fire Department.
The following victims died in the crash.
Ian E. Biggs, Age 51
Ian Biggs, the plane's pilot, was 51 years old. According to the FAA, Biggs received his commercial pilot certificate on May 12, 2005. The FAA's database says Biggs has privileges for commercial flight (airplane multiengine landing and instrument airplane privileges) and private flight (airplane single-engine landing). The database also notes that Biggs had a second-class medical designation on his license because he needed glasses to fly.
Biggs's LinkedIn profile says he has worked as a pilot and aircraft manager for Global Data Systems for nearly 19 years--April 2001 to present day. His profile also says he's worked for Southern Lifestyle Development, but it doesn't specify what his role there is/was.
Robert Vaughn Crisp II, Age 59
Gretchen D. Vincent
Gretchen Vincent, a passenger in the plane, was 51 years old. According to her Facebook page, Vincent is an LSU alumna, graduating in 1990. According to a 2015 report in THE INDEPENDENT and her husband's Facebook page, she is the wife of Global Data Systems president Chris Vincent. According to Ascension Episcopal School's former chaplain, Vincent is the mother of another of the crash's victims, Walker Vincent.
Michael Walker Vincent
Michael Vincent was the son of passenger Gretchen Vincent; he was 15 years old. According to Ascension Episcopal School's former chaplain, Walker is a student at AES. According to his grandfather's Facebook profile (Chuck Vincent, Chris's father and GDS Chairman/CEO) Walker was an aspiring pilot. In a 2013 Facebook post, Chuck wrote that he allowed Walker to fly a small plane he had recently purchased, and that Walker made two landings and one takeoff.
Carley McCord
Sports reporter Carley McCord died in the plane crash on the way to the Peach Bowl in Georgia. Carley's husband, Steven Ensminger Jr., confirmed the death to The Associated Press on Saturday.
According to Carley's Twitter and her website, she was a sports reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans, a sideline reporter for Cox Sports Television and ESPN, and an in-stadium game host for the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. McCord was a native of Baton Rouge and a graduate of both Northwestern State University and LSU. Carley began her career in Cleveland before moving back to Louisiana.
Carley was the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.
Stephen Wade Berzas, Age 37
Also on the plane was Stephen Wade Berzas, 37. Berzas was injured in the crash. He remains hospitalized and is in critical condition.
