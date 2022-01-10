SHREVEPORT, La.--A Shreveport mother is sending a message to the man accused of killing her son she says just turn yourself in.
Chavez Parker was killed on Bernstein Avenue just days before Christmas police found him shot to death inside of a parked car. Darius Persley is behind bars for the crime.
Quinton Peace is still on the run from police also charged in connection to the crime.
“I don't want my son to be a statistic I don't want him swept under the rug because he was somebody and he died for nothing,” said Daunday Parker.
Police are looking for Quinton Peace. According to police there have been some sightings but police have not made an arrest. There is a reward being offered. KTBS is told Peace may have cut his dreadlocks.
If you know anything or you see Peace call police.