BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A Bossier City police officer shot multiple times Tuesday morning by a wanted fugitive is recovering from his injuries. Meanwhile, two families are grieving the loss of their loved ones, who now have been identified.
The information was released Wednesday afternoon during a news briefing at Bossier City Hall. While the outcome was tragic for those involved, Bossier City spokesman Louis Johnson said other lives could have been lost if it were not for the quick response and action by Bossier City police and firefighters.
The tragedy unfolded just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when a gunman, Cortrell Burks, 50, walked into the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive with the intent to rob those inside. Officials believe the crime was one of opportunity as Burks was traveling Interstate 20 after leaving Alabama, where he was wanted for killing a woman and injuring four other people.
"This was as random as it could be," Johnson said.
Valero clerk Jairiah Hamilton, 36, and customer Joshua Ryan Calk, 47, of Shreveport, were each shot once, Police Chief Daniel Haugen said.
Employees at the adjacent Mexican restaurant heard the gunfire and went over to see what had happened. They were the first to call 911.
Two Bossier City police officers -- Officer Ken Gallon and an unidentified officer -- arrived within a 90 seconds. Both took on gunfire.
Gallon was hit in the chin, shoulder and both legs. The impact caused him to lose consciousness, but another officer on the scene kept him protected, Johnson said.
A bystander in the parking lot also was hit in the gun battle. He was shot in the leg, with an injury to his femoral artery.
Officer Danny "Bo" Turner put a tourniquet on the man's leg, "literally saving his life," said Johnson, a retired firefighter/paramedic.
As other officers and EMS personnel arrived, Burks ran to the nearby LeBossier Hotel. But the manager on duty, who heard the gunshots, locked the doors, preventing him from getting inside. That's where police took Burks into custody.
Johnson commended that manager for her quick action. With that, coupled with the BCPD, "We are certain that quick response time saved lives yesterday," Johnson said.
Haugen said Gallon is recovering well in the hospital. He described him in "good spirits," and said Gallon, known for being a jokester, was sitting up, laughing and joking in the hospital.
Gallon, who is married with two children, has been with the department since 2016. He's assigned to the patrol division.
Haugen said the Police Department is investigating the armed robbery and homicides, while Louisiana State Police is over the officer-involved part "to show true transparency," Haugen said.
Part of the BCPD investigation is to learn more about Burks' actions prior to arriving in Bossier City. Haugen said they've been told Burks was possibly involved in other violent acts on his way from Alabama.
Burks will face extradition to Alabama, where he's accused of stabbing and shooting a woman. But he'll face charges in Bossier Parish first, Haugen said.
Burks is in the Bossier Max Facility charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.
TIMELINE OF EVENTS
- 6:30 p.m. Sunday - Jefferson County, Ala., deputies were called to a home on 20th Avenue Northeast to conduct a welfare check. Cortrell Burks' girlfriend, Erica Williams, 40, was found stabbed to death.
- Burks then traveled to 48th Street North in Birmingham and fired multiple shots into a home. It is believed this is where Williams’ mother lives. A total of four people were hit by gunfire.
- Monday - Jefferson County deputies named Burks as a suspect in those crimes.
- 10:30 a.m. Tuesday - Burks was in Bossier City where officers responded to a shots fired call at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive off Interstate 20 near East Texas Street. A shootout took place -- two people were killed, an officer and a bystander were injured.
- Cortrell Burks was taken into custody in Bossier City.