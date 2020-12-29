SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport couple who died in a house fire Saturday have been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
The fire claimed the lives of Tanna Quackenbush, 62, and Michael Quackenbush, 63, of the 5300 block of North Market Street just south of Interstate 49. Michael Quackenbush was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, and Tanna Quackenbush's identity is presumptive pending scientific identification.
The fire at their residence happened around 11:30 p.m. Suspicious activity has been ruled out, according to the state fire marshal's office, but the cause hasn't been determined.