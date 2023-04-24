SHREVEPORT, La - KTBS 3 News has obtained video of the deadly officer-involved shooting Sunday night that happened at Mansfield Road and Valley View Drive in southwest Shreveport.
The man shot by police in the video has been identified by the Caddo Coroner's Office as Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33, of Shreveport.
This started as a traffic stop just after 9:30 p.m. In the video, officers can be seen struggling with Taylor on the ground.
State police said the SPD officers realized Taylor was armed. The officers jumped back and at least one shot is fired.
Taylor died about 30 minutes later at Ochsner LSU Health. The investigation has been turned over to Louisiana State Police.
"There were no officers injured. We would ask that everyone keep all of the people involved in their thoughts and prayers," SPD Sgt Angie Willhite said Sunday night.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux also released a statement on Monday about the shooting.
"In line with this administration’s commitment to transparency and the agreement between the Shreveport Police Department and the Louisiana State Police, SPD immediately notified LSP of the incident, and LSP took over the investigation of it. Any event that results in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter. The family of Mr. Taylor, the officers involved, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation. The City and SPD will cooperate fully with LSP in their review of this matter," said Arceneaux.