SHREVEPORT, La. -- Hit and run drivers are caught on camera, but not yet caught by police.
They're just two of the reported 56 cases of hit and run reported to Shreveport Police this year.
The first crash was two weeks ago on Texas Street near Market Street during the morning commute. A red sedan is shown on a security camera rear-ending a pickup. As the pickup driver moved out of the road, the driver of the red car -- which had severe damage to the front end and steam spewing -- did a U-turn and sped away. A second camera at The Blind Tiger restaurant shows that car racing back across the Texas St. bridge to Bossier City.
Earlier this week, a man whipped out his cell phone to show his wrecked blue car that was parked on Pennsylvania near Grover, and a gray or silver Jeep down the way that hit it.
An enhanced image shows the female driver momentarily half-way stepping out of the vehicle. But the video shows her jumping back behind the wheel and taking off. The SPD's initial investigation showed the Jeep had a stolen Louisiana license plate, number C672945.
Marion Marks runs MMCC Forensics, a high tech outfit that helps law enforcement agencies and other clients with video services. The victims connected with him, and Marks voluntarily shared the videos and images with the SPD.
"There are lots of cameras out there," Marks says. "If you know where a camera is, if you have access to the video and pass it to police, that's something I think citizens should do.
"We have technology to help identify people. We should use that technology. But I also understand the police have several hit and runs reported almost on a daily basis and they have a lot of cases to solve," Marks added.
Whenever he's behind the wheel, Marks has a camera rolling. He has a small video camera mounted above his dash.
"Anything that happens around my car is going to be recorded -- audio and video. And I think more people would benefit from a $150 or $200 camera mounted in your car to document what's going on around you," Marks said.
His camera caught a careless bicyclist pedaling out in front of him last year as he crossed busy Kings Highway at Gilbert. There was a slight collision that, fortunately, did not injure the young man on the bike. But Marks says his car had $2,500 damage. The video helped Marks identify the bicyclist.