BATON ROUGE, La. - Baton Rouge police have made an arrest after video was posted to social media of a child smoking marijuana.
after the video was posted online in recent weeks. In that video, police say Hall is seen handing a "blunt" to the boy — who was 5-years-old at the time — as the child sat in the front passenger seat of a car.
Police said the boy was the grandson of Hall's ex-girlfriend. Last month, the boy was also involved in an accidental shooting that left him and another child hurt. That shooting led to the arrest of his mom, 26-year-old Desiree Felder.
Hall was taken to jail late Tuesday morning.