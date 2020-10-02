UPDATE:
MANY, La. -- Video surveillance obtained from Walmart in Many shows a missing Many woman walk out of the parking lot on Sept. 18. She's not been seen since.
Sabine Parish sheriff's detectives also have gotten their hands on Taylor Nichols' cell phone record and there's been no activity since the same day.
Meanwhile, several acquaintances of Nichols' acquaintances have been interviewed and leads are being followed, the sheriff's office said in a social media post.
Law enforcement agencies across the state, the FBI and ROCIC RISS Center have been notified about Nichols' disappearance.
The video from Walmart shows Nichols, 27, parking her SUV around 7:30 p.m., go into the store for a short time then exit. She walked back to her SUV then went toward the south exit of the parking lot. Nichols' ID was located in the field between Walmart and Patrick-Miller Tractor Co. Detectives searched the property in that area.
Her SUV, which was reported sitting in the parking lot three days later, was taken to the Sabine Detention Center to be processed for possible evidence. Detectives also reviewed all known video surveillance cameras from surrounding businesses, which yielded no other evidence.
The sheriff's office is still asking anyone with information on Nichols' whereabouts to contact them at 318-256-9241 or message the SPSO Facebook page. To make an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 318-256-4511.
ORIGINAL STORY posted Sept. 29:
MANY, La. --The SUV belonging to a missing Sabine Parish woman was found at a Many business three days after she was last seen, according to an update from the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office is seeking information on the disappearance of Taylor Nichole Nichols, 27, who was last seen on Sept. 15.
She was driving a beige 2004 Ford Expedition. It was found on Sept. 18 at the Walmart in Many.
Nichols' last known address was Big N Ranch Road in Robeline.
Nichols has tatoos on her right leg, left arm and chest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 318-256-9241 or message the Facebook page.