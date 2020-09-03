SHREVEPORT, La - Tron Davis, of Lake Charles, recently evacuated to Shreveport as a result of Hurricane Laura.
His home was destroyed but his faith remains strong. KTBS-3 interviewed him on Saturday as he talked about his financial challenges. By Monday, Davis went from homeless to living in the Hilton.
Viewers listened and responded by donating to his family.
"It's like a blessing from the Lord," Davis said. "I got a phone call. And he said, he saw me on the news and it was very impressive that I put the Lord first and that's what we do. Because the Lord is the power of everybody. It's just like, if you don't put God in your life, you can't go forward."
Davis fiancee', Fayette Thomas, says she depends on her faith to get through this rough period.
"I reached out to a couple of churches. And thanks to St. Vincent-DePaul, they reached back out to me. And they helped us to get a voucher here at the Hilton Garden Inn. And I thank God for them."
Thomas sent a message of hope to others who evacuated from Lake Charles.
I want to everybody that's going through out there. They had to evacuate and that's going through. Know that God is more powerful than any storm, any hurricane. Know to keep their head up and keep praying. Know that God will never leave us nor forsake us."