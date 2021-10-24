NEW YORK CITY- A vigil was held in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed when actor, Alec Baldwin, misfired a prop gun on a movie set.
Around 200 film crew workers attended. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her inside a wooden, chapel-like building was wounded. They were filming a Western film "Rust."
A crew member telling ABC News that there were gun safety issues were brought up on set before and two incidents involving accidental discharges involving a prop gun the past week. Authorities are expected to update the case on Monday.