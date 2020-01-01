CARTHAGE, TX – Both tears and laughter filled the Still Waters Cowboy Church Wednesday night as friends and family shared stories and remembered Deputy Chris Dickerson who was killed in the line of duty this week.
Dickerson was a veteran who previously served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Patriotism was on display with American flags throughout the facility. The church was nearly at capacity as friends and family gathered to honor to a hometown hero. Dickerson was both loved and respected by many in both Carthage and Panola County.
Friends shared stories about his childhood and military service. Many law enforcement officers wore their dress uniforms to show support and respect. Former players from the East Texas Elite Girls Softball League wore their uniforms honoring the man they affectionately called “Coach Chris." Nearly 100 people lined up along the route of Dickerson’s funeral procession to the church.
Visitation is Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carthage Civic Center. Funeral arrangements are set for 2 p.m. Saturday also at the Civic Center.