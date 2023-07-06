SHREVEPORT, LA.--Dozens attended a prayer vigil in remembrance of those lost in the massive shootout at the Fourth of July block party in the MLK neighborhood.
The vigil took place at the corner of Jones Mabry road and Pearl Street.
After the vigil, city council member, Tabitha Taylor shared her concerns about cutting down on violence. "At this additional point in time, whatever support mechanisms that law enforcement need it," said Taylor. "That's what we have provided from the previous administration to this administration, and so whatever additional trainings or whatever additional support that is needed is going to have to come from their leadership."