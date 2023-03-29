HAUGHTON, La. -- Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 of Bossier Parish has grown by just over 3,600 customers with the completion of a merger that incorporates Village Water into the parish system.
Tuesday's merger with Village Water completes a process of studies and negotiations with the Bossier Parish Police Jury that began more than a decade ago.
Village Water covers an area stretching east along U.S. Highway 80 from Bellevue Road to near the border of Bossier and Webster parishes and includes several subdivisions, businesses and sites of new developments.
"We are merging with a very good water system and with the resources the police jury can bring in the form of grants and low interest loans, we hope to make the system even better," said Glenn Benton, Distrist 2 representative on the Police Jury.
Roughly 80% of Benton's Police Jury district lies within the boundaries of Village Water.
Officials said the merger was approved following a vote by the Village Water board. Customers will see new rates reflected on bills in May.