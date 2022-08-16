PRINCETON, La. - A water boil advisory has been issued for some members of the Village Water System in the Haughton area. Due to an emergency repair leak, the water was shut off. The water boil advisory is effective immediately.
The boil advisory includes all of Taylor Bend Street, Lee Lane, Humphrey Circle, Humphrey and Platt Drive. This advisory has been issued as a precaution after the water was turned off to fix the leak and is in effect until further notice.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling it for at least one full minute. Water used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing, and in food preparation should all be boiled.