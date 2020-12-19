PRINCETON, La. - A water boil advisory has been issued for some members of the Village Water System in the Princeton area.
Due to an emergency repair leak that feeds water in the area, the water has been shut off. The water boil advisory is effective immediately for those with a complete loss of water.
The boil advisory includes all of Mahaffey Road. The advisory has been issued as a precaution after the water was turned off to fix the leak and is in effect until further notice.
It is recommended by Village Water Systems, Inc. that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling it for at least one full minute.
Any water used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing, and in food preparation should all be boiled.