spd

SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a violent day in Shreveport this Memorial Day. 

Three shootings were reported, including an officer-involved homicide. The latest incident happening around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on Midway Avenue between Mansfield Road and Portland Ave. where a 19 year-old boy was shot in the leg. 

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
1
2

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments