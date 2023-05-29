SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a violent day in Shreveport this Memorial Day.
Three shootings were reported, including an officer-involved homicide. The latest incident happening around 10 p.m. on Monday.
Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on Midway Avenue between Mansfield Road and Portland Ave. where a 19 year-old boy was shot in the leg.
He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
