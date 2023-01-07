SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings.
Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital.
Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive.
SPD located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. There is no information on the severity of those injuries at this time.
At least 10 units were present at the scene. Multiple shell casings were found on the ground.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.