SHREVEPORT, La. - A violent week in Shreveport has left six people dead and five others injured.
The latest death happened Saturday afternoon along Clanton Street where police arrived to find a man dead under a carport. Another man, found across the street was taken to the hospital but later died. No suspects have been identified but one person was detained for questioning.
The shooting unfolded hours after an early morning death on Interstate 20 westbound at the Jewella Avenue exit.
Eric Young of Irving, Texas, 30, was shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Police said someone pulled along side Young's vehicle firing shots. Bullets also hit a second vehicle. The driver was not hurt.
Police shutdown the interstate for nearly six hours as they collected evidence at the scene.
Additional information about the shooting has not been released by police.
One man was killed and five others injured in drive-by shootings on Thursday evening and early Friday morning.
The body of Chazmon Marshall, 32, was found in a yard in the 5800 block of West Canal Boulevard, police said. Marshall was shot in the chest and died at the scene. Someone in a gray vehicle pulled up and started shooting, police said. Another man standing nearby was shot in the hip.
One man was injured in a shooting at the Raceway station in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. A man was shot in the chest and taken to Willis-Knighton Bossier with non-life threatening injuries. The gunman got away.
Officers said a group of people were driving in north Shreveport when a pickup started to follow them.
The group drove to Atkins Park where a fight broke out. Police said someone from the truck pulled out a gun and shot a man. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Two men were shot in the 400 block of Merrick Street in the Highland neighborhood just before noon on Friday.
Police said a car drove by and someone inside opened fire. Both men suffered non-life threating injuries.
A 23-year-old Shreveport man died Wednesday evening in a drive-by shooting in Shreveport's Lakeside neighborhood.
Police were called to the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 6 p.m.
Kelvin Braziel was shot inside a house, police said. Braziel was taken to Ochsner LSU Hospital where he later died.
A 57-year-old Shreveport man died while sitting in a car in the 100 block of East Wichita Street Tuesday night.
Police said Fabian Q. Alexander, 25, was arrested Wednesday and booked with second-degree murder in the death of Robert Jerome Lemmon.
Sgt. Glen Heckard said in a news release that it was Alexander who walked up and shot Lemmon several times.
Police say two men driving a black vehicle started a neighborhood shootout Wednesday afternoon in the 3500 block of Parkridge Street.
Witnesses told arriving officers the men pulled up in their vehicle and opened fire on a group of people gathered under a car port. Several from the group fired back at the men as they drove away.
No one was injured in the shooting. Police said three homes and a car were damaged in the shootout.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.