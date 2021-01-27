SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's now been a little more than a year since the first cases of COVID-19 started showing up in the U.S., but there are still a lot of questions about the virus and especially about the new vaccines.
For answers, Centenary College hosted a panel of doctors and educators for a virtual Q&A Wednesday evening via Zoom. The U.S. is in the middle of a third wave, which is the worst yet, according to Dr. Joseph Bocchini, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Willis-Knighton.
We have the highest cases per day," said Dr. Bocchini. "We have the highest number of patients in the hospital with COVID, and January so far, has turned out to be the most fatal month in terms of COVID cases."
Louisiana has mirrored the national trend in recent months but Dr. Bocchini says there is some good news, the number of new hospitalizations has dropped in the past week.
When it comes to the vaccine, Dr. Rebecca Murphy, an associate professor of biology at Centenary, said it's different from conventional vaccines which use a weakened form of a virus. Instead, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) which was being researched long before the pandemic hit.
"I think the research trying to get RNA delivered into a person and allow it to be therapeutic, [goes] back to the early 1990s," said Dr. Murphy.
Dr. Murphy also disproved some vaccine related myths found online, including concerns that the mRNA may change a person's DNA, and there's no evidence that it causes infertility.
As more vaccines become available in the weeks and months ahead, Centenary College President Christopher Holoman says the school has been approved as a vaccination site including a super cold refrigerator to store the Pfizer vaccine but they're still working on logistics before making any major announcements.
In the meantime, Dr. Patrick Massey of the Shriners Hospitals for Children says the best course of action is to keep wearing masks and practicing social distancing.