NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Improving coronavirus statistics have led New Orleans officials to ease some virus-related restrictions and announce plans for students to return to classrooms, but bars in the city will stay closed for indoor service through the usually raucous Mardi Gras season, city officials said Wednesday.
