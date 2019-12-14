SHREVEPORT, La. - A bus transporting last night's visiting hockey team, the Lone Star Brahmas from North Richland Hills, Texas was involved in a fatal accident.
Just after 11 o'clock last night, the bus was rear-ended not long after leaving George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum after the Mudbugs game.
The accident occurred near the intersection of East 70th Street and Gilbert Drive in Shreveport.
The team was apparently just blocks away from their hotel at the time.
The Lone Star Brahmas bus is believed to originally have been struck by a truck that fled the scene when another vehicle traveling east struck into an SUV near the scene of the original crash.
The drive of the SUV died at the scene.
There's no word yet on the condition of the team but there have been no reported injuries.