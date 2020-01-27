SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Vivian man was arrested Monday for using a former employer’s gas card to purchase thousands of dollars of fuel for friends and acquaintances, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
Cade Clemens, 28, used the company gas card without permission to purchase fuel for people who paid him half the actual cost of the fuel. He used the card between August and January, causing a loss of $8,779 to his former employer, KLX Energy, Prator said.
The company first notified Vivian Police about its loss. Caddo sheriff's investigators were notified after Clemens was developed as a suspect.
Caddo Det. Mike King further investigated the case and booked Clemens into the Caddo Correctional Center for access device fraud.