SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives have arrested a Vivian man whom they say asked a young teen to have sex with him in exchange for money, Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release.
Anthony Thomas, 41, was arrested Thursday on charges of enticing persons into prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. He's held in the Caddo Correctional Center without bond.
Detectives said Thomas supplied two teenagers with alcohol then gave one of them a handwritten note listing sexual acts with corresponding prices. Thomas' property was searched as part of the investigation after the teens were interviewed, Prator said.
The investigation is ongoing and Thomas could face more charges.