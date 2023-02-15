VIVIAN, La. -- The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Vivian man for allegedly setting fire to the mobile home he lived in while his mother was inside.
Quinton Chriss, 29, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center Saturday on one count of attempted second-degree murder. He's held on a $100,000 bond.
Early that evening, Caddo Fire District No. 8 responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road. Firefighters found two occupants safely outside.
Following an assessment of the scene and collecting witness statements, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set.
In an interview with deputies, Chriss, who lived in the mobile home with his mother, admitted to setting the fire, deputies said.