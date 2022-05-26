CADDO PARISH, La. - A Vivian man was arrested on Wednesday after shooting a semi-truck while driving on LA-1.
According to the Caddo Parrish Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Matthew Vanschoick shot a semi-truck owned by DOC Energy Services of Oil City. The truck was damaged but the driver was not injured.
Authorities said the pickup truck Vanschoick drove during the shooting has been impounded. Vanschoick was booked into Caddo Correctional Center charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated property damage.