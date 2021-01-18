WASHINGTON D.C. - Another Louisiana man has been arrested by federal authorities in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Cody Connell, of Vivian, was arrested in Louisiana and booked with assaulting a federal officer, obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties incident to civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, federal records show.
Law enforcement say there is evidence Connell planned to return to Washington this week, with weapons:
"Your affiant believes CONNELL may intend to return to Washington, D.C. sometime during the week of January 18, 2021. According to a witness, CONNELL has communicated with at least two other individuals in Texas about purchasing long-rifle firearms, ammunition, and body armor to bring with them. According to the witness, CONNELL explained that he was not returning to Louisiana unless he was in a body bag. Your affiant understood that to mean CONNELL intended to travel to Washington D.C. to cause violence that may result in the end of his life," an affidavit filed with the court states.
According to that lengthy statement of facts filed by federal law enforcement, Connell and his cousin, Daniel Adams of Texas, went to Washington and participated in the riot that happened January 6.
Federal authorities used Connell's own comments, photos and videos posted on social media to put together their case against him and his cousin, the statement indicates.
"According to social media records, CONNELL appears to have described the January 6 events detailed above in a conversation with another individual on January 7, 2021. CONNELL stated “4 of us breached the cops blockade and us same 4 breached the Capitol.” After apparently sending a video to the same individual, CONNELL explained, “That’s my cousin. When we stormed the cops there was 8 of them and 4 of us so he got clubbed and shot with rubber bullet. But we pushed the cops against the wall, they dropped all their gear and left. That’s when we went to doors of Capitol building and breached it.” The other individual responded, “Yall boys something serious lol it lookin like a civil war yet?” CONNELL answered: “It’s gonna come to it," the statement of facts reads.
The statement includes numerous photos and video stills from Connell's social media; law enforcement used Connell's tattoos to identify him and his cousin's "mullet hairstyle" to identify his cousin, Daniel Page Adams, of Texas.
To read the entire statement, click here.
To read the Criminal Complaint click here.