SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Vivian man will spend 21 years and 10 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote handed down the sentence Friday for Michael Duncan, 46.
Prosecutors said Duncan was arrested on Aug. 10, 2022 after DEA agents searched two homes, one of which he rented, in Vivian. The search stemmed from an investigation where Duncan sold methamphetamine to an undercover agent three times from July to August, 2022.
Agents located a large amount of methamphetamine inside the oven in one house. In the second second, they found a backpack in the master bedroom that contained suspected powder cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine tablets.
Agents also seized over $5,000 in cash.
Duncan pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on Nov. 4, 2022.
The case was investigated by the DEA and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan.