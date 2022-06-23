VIVIAN, La. - A 30-year-old Vivian woman was arrested Thursday in the stabbing death of her 50-year-old boyfriend, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said.
Tiffany Moore was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree murder.
The Caddo Parish coroner has identified the victim as Shannon Schoen.
Prator said Schoen was stabbed once in the chest and died inside his home in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around 8 a.m.
Capt. Bobby Herring said while deputies have not responded to any domestic-related incidents at the house, witnesses told them the couple has been seen arguing.
The stabbing remains under investigation.