MOORINGSPORT, La. – A Texas Vodka maker has teamed up with a nonprofit to plug some holes in Caddo Parish.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka and its partner, Well Done Foundation, joined Tuesday to plug a second abandoned oil and gas well near Mooringsport. The two first teamed up in January to plug Fenner No. 2. This week, it was Gish B No. 6.
Both are located in the Caddo Lake region, once ripe with active oil and gas activity. The goal is to plug 36 orphan wells across Louisiana.
There are at least 100 orphaned wells in the Mooringsport area. Statewide, there are 4,605 such wells. The Biden Administration in late January announced it will send $1 billion to states to clean up the oil and gas wells in an effort to minimize methane leaks and reduce emissions.
Well Done Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission of slowing the pace of climate change. It’s working in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources in a project called Five Bayous, which is a critical habitat area that is fed by Caddo Lake.
Well Done Foundation started its pilot plugging project in north Montana and has since moved to legacy oil states such as Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio and more. So far, the foundation has plugged 14 wells in those states.
Fenner No. 2, located on Pot Luck, Road, was drilled in 1985. It was orphaned in 2017 and plugged on Jan. 5. Plugging and restoration cost was $30,000.
Plugging of the Gish B No. 6, also located on Pot Luck Road, cost the same. It was spudded in 1993 and abandoned in 2017.
Tito’s also will fully fund the creation of a full-time project manager role to support the foundation’s work.