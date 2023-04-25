BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are conducting a voluntary evacuation in the Magnolia Chase subdivision because of a gas leak.
Deputies are going door-to-door in the northeast corner of Magnolia Chase and northwest corner of Kingston Plantation subdivision in Benton. The gas leak is on the east end of Magnolia Chase Drive.
The Benton Fire Department and Louisiana State Police Hazmat team are on the scene along with Centerpoint Energy.
The sheriff's office asks the public to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.