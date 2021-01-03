SHREVEPORT, La. -- The holiday season may be over but volunteers in Shreveport want to keep up the spirit of giving year round, as part of "Kwanzaa 365."
"Kwanzaa is a African American holiday, meant to focus us back to our community," said Ebony Mitchell, president of The O.L.L.I.E. Initiative. "We want to start off this new year by ensuring that we are taking care of the community by feeding them."
Partnering with several groups and volunteers, The O.L.L.I.E. Initiative, a Shreveport-based non-profit had planned to bring meals to the homeless on New Year's Day, coinciding with the last day of Kwanzaa.
Although rain delayed their plans, they were able to pack and deliver dozens of meals of fried chicken, potato salad and mashed potatoes Sunday afternoon in downtown Shreveport.
"I've been [volunteering] since 2019," said Michael MJ Walters. "It makes you work harder and harder and harder."
"For $50 or less, we have been able to feed upwards of 30 people," said Mitchell. "It does not take a lot of resources, but it just takes just a small amount of your day to help the less fortunate."
Mitchell says the response from the people who accept the meals has been overwhelming. As they passed out food on Sunday, they met with people who are grateful, but also open about their struggles.
"We plan on doing this every month," said Mitchell. "If we get more volunteers, it could be twice a month, maybe even once a week."
You can contact The O.L.L.I.E. Initiative on Facebook and make donations via Paypal.