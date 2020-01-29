BOSSIER CITY, La. - The search to find a missing Bossier City man continues as volunteers form a search party right outside city limits.
The crew searched from sun up to sun down trying to find 48-year Garrett Wilson.
"He just needs to come home," said Garrett's son's mother Jennifer Mattison This is crazy and it's not real. "
The family of Garrett Wilson is pleading for him to be found.
"For him to disappear like this, is not like him," Garrett's girlfriend Holly Lorenzen said.
Police say the 48-year-old was reported missing on Sunday because no has seen him since Thursday.
"I talked to him Friday," Lorenzen said. "He said he was great, stressed out and he just told me he'd touch base with me later."
On Wednesday, a search party full of volunteers went looking for him.
His family says his cell phone was found near a bridge on Sligo Road, which is less than two miles from his home on Bluebonnett Drive.
Now, volunteers are searching the area to see what else they can find,
"We'll be out here for about three days minimum depending on what we find," said volunteer Ray Landry. Maybe a little bit more."
"They wanted us to come out with the dogs and clear the river to see if there was a body there," said Cajun Coast Commander, Tony Wade.
Cajun Coast Search and Rescue came from south Louisiana to help using k-9s.
The commander says so far, they've found nothing.
"They're trying to figure out now a couple more search areas for us to take a look at today," Wade said.
Going back to the drawing board in hopes that he or more clues are found.
"We just need to find him," Mattison said. "Just help us find him."
Wilson is described as 6 feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Bossier City police.