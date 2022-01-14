PEASON, La. – A south Sabine Parish church is calling on volunteers to come together Saturday to help neighbors still recovering from a recent tornado that devastated the Peason Community this past weekend.
Mount Carmel Baptist Church is asking volunteers to gather at the church on Highway 118 at 8 a.m. Teams will be sent out to help people with fences, sort and salvage belongings, pull limbs, cut trees, operate tractors and other tasks needed.
The EF2 tornado ripped across the small community just before 5 a.m. Sunday. Six injuries were reported, and dozens of homes and outbuildings were destroyed or damaged.
Peason resident Rickey Robertson said in a social media post the damage was done in a matter of seconds. He said he and wife Patsy had 25 seconds to hit the floor and throw a quilt over their heads after an alarm went off on their phone.
He prayed.
“’Lord put your hedge of protection on us and lift this storm from us.’ In exactly 15 seconds I told Patsy it is over. I could hear it already passing Bridges Rd. a couple of miles away … 15 seconds!” Robertson wrote.
A friend at Fort Polk told him the winds were clocked at 135 mph. The debris cloud was “high and huge,” he said.
The Westfall family took the brunt of the tornado's furry. Their mobile home disintegrated when it was rolled into a tree line with them inside.
A GoFundMe account to aid the family with medical expenses has reached nearly $50,000, according to a family member who updated the family’s condition on the donation post. The father, Justin Westfall, has a host of chest and back injuries and broken bones. His wife, Alesha Westfall, is unable to walk and being seen by an orthopedic doctor. Their 8-year-old daughter Kaylee is in a neck brace but has been released from the hospital. Twin 3-year-old sons Conner and Carter are recovering at home.
Robertson said all of those affected in Peason still ask for prayers.
“People have come to help and have donated so much. I know what my Daddy meant when he told me about what a long row to hoe was in the cotton patches in hard times. … Peason has a long row to hoe but pray for us cause with y’all’s help, love and prayers it will get us through all this,” he wrote.