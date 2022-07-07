BENTON, La. -- Vacancies currently exist on several Bossier Parish Police Jury boards and volunteers are needed to fill the spots.
The boards include: Industrial Development Board of Bossier Parish – two vacancies; Bossier Public Trust Finance Authority Board – one vacancy.
Terms for the Industrial Development Board of Bossier are for six years and the new appointees will be serving the remainder of the current terms which expire Jan. 27, 2024.
Term for the Bossier Public Trust Financing Authority Board are for four years and will expire June 30, 2026.
Members of both boards serve to administer fiduciary oversight of each entity. Potential new board members must be familiar with the Bossier business climate and hold a high stature in the community.
Besides business integrity, a potential new member needs to be familiar with business operations, budgets, and finance. Both attendance and a general understanding of some historical aspects into the creation of these entities and their purposes are encouraged.
Typically, the boards meet bi-annually, unless business needs require additional meetings. These boards have differing duties but serve within the same capacity in the public finance arm of parish/city activities.
Resumes will be received until the end of business on July 13.
For more information on the boards and to apply for consideration, contact Bossier Police Jury secretary Rachel D. Hauser at rhauser@bossierparishla.gov.