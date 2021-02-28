SHREVEPORT, La. -- After a record-breaking winter in February, a lot of people in the Ark-La-Tex are looking forward to any sign of spring. The blooms aren't ready yet at the American Rose Center, but the hard work is already underway. This weekend, the center hosted two days of volunteer efforts, mostly to prune the rosebushes, an important step before they start blooming in a few months.
"At first, everybody is scared to death at first a pruning a rosebush," said Claude Graves, the chairman of the American Rose Center committee. "The most damage you can do is to not prune the rosebush, to get let it get too congested and get too much growth."
The event, originally scheduled for the weekend of Valentine's Day had to be delayed twice due to the recent winter storm. But organizers were happy to see the turnout.
"We've had probably about 30 or 40 people come out over the last two days to come help us," said Jon Corkern, the executive director of the American Rose Society. "We love seeing those regular faces."
"What we're going to do at this point is we're cutting them a little higher possibly than we would because if there is some some damage to the rose that we don't see right now," said Graves. "We will have an opportunity to to prune a little lower to cut that damage out later."
Graves says you don't have to be an expert to help out. In fact, it started as a hobby when his mother gave him roses to start a new garden. Fifty years later, he still loves the educational aspect of teaching aspiring gardeners. The American Rose Center has volunteer work days every Thursday. Click here for more information.