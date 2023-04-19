SHREVEPORT, La. - Some young students in Caddo Parish got an experience of a lifetime today, at least for them. For many people, fishing is a common, casual hobby, but not for these kids.
For National Volunteer Week, Williams employees teamed up with the Dream Hunt Foundation to help special needs students learn how to fish.
“Today, we got two Caddo Parish Schools out here, so they're fishing and having a great time. We have tons of volunteers and it’s a good day,” said Jeff Warren, Dream Hunt Foundation founder and executive director.
Ridgewood Middle School and Forest Hill Elementary students caught a bunch of fish and also the hearts of the volunteers.
“This one is very special just seeing smiles on their faces when they catch that fish. Just knowing that you helped brighten their day. It just touches you. It means a lot,” said Williams maintenance coordinator John Gebhardt
The Dream Hunt Foundation connects with children and teens between the ages of 8 and 18 years old whose lives have been otherwise focused on their disability, illness, or limited resources. It provides them the opportunity to love the outdoors in an organized hunting or fishing experience.
To get involved, visit their website www.dreamhunt.tv.