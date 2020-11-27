SHREVEPORT, La. - After Thanksgiving, more Christmas decorations are popping up across the Ark-La-Tex. This year's "Angel Tree" is already lit up and decorated at The Salvation Army in Shreveport. The tree is festooned with large white tags, each one represents a child in need this holiday season.
More than a thousand kids have been signed up for the program, according to Jamaal Ellis, a corps officer for The Salvation Army Northwest Louisiana. But as of Friday, only about half have been "adopted" by people who will shop for Christmas gifts for them.
"With this pandemic we just want to make sure that Christmas is merry for as many kids as possible but we still have a great need," Ellis said. " If you're able to bring another kid into your family for this Christmas, and shop for them, and make sure they have a Merry Christmas, we would really appreciate it."
Angel tags are available at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport, Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City and The Salvation Army at 200 East Stoner Avenue. Each tag includes information on the child's wish list for toys or electronics, but also provides info for practical gifts, including clothes.