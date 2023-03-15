SHREVEPORT, La. - Members of First United Methodist Church in Shreveport have a major decision ahead of them.
On April 16, they will vote on whether to disaffiliate or remain part of the United Methodist Church denomination.
The major issue is a growing division among the conservative and progressive churches within the conference. Progressive churches want to change church policy to allow for gay marriages in the church and the ordaining of openly gay ministers. Many conservative churches are opposed.
So far, at least 68 Methodist churches throughout Louisiana have voted to break ties. It takes a two-thirds vote for churches to leave the denomination.
Sources tell KTBS the vote at First Methodist is expected to be close.
KTBS reached out to church leadership at FUMC for comment and were directed to call the Louisiana Conference of the UMC.
Conference leaders issued a statement which reads as follows:
First United Methodist Church has long been a beacon of light and hope at the Head of Texas Street in Shreveport – a leading voice in our conference and denomination with an influence that extends far and wide. Having completed a season of discernment, their Church Council has formally requested that the District Superintendent call a church conference to vote whether to leave the denomination or remain United Methodist. In light of the current deep conflict within The United Methodist Church around issues of human sexuality, churches have a limited right to disaffiliate from the denomination only for reasons of conscience regarding a change in the requirements and provisions of the Book of Discipline related to the practice of homosexuality or the ordination or marriage of self-avowed practicing homosexuals, neither currently allowed, or the actions or inactions of its annual conference related to these issues. Any church that votes to disaffiliate under these limited provisions is one too many, and we lament the loss of any congregation. Our prayer is that First United Methodist Church in Shreveport ultimately chooses to remain United Methodist and continue the strong and steady United Methodist witness at the Head of Texas Street in Shreveport and beyond that they have been for generations.