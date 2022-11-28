MANSFIELD, La. – A reapportionment plan adopted by the DeSoto Parish Police Jury earlier this year was gerrymandered based on race in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
That’s according to a group of voters who have put the Police Jury on notice they intend to file an injunction within 14 days if a settlement is not reached. The Police Jury was served with a letter of complaint last week by attorney Eric Johnson of Minden and the Washington, D.C.-based law firm of Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak PLLC.
The Police Jury will meet in executive session Tuesday with District Attorney Charles Adams to discuss the potential legal challenge.
“The DeSoto Police Jury districts are facially discriminatory and violate the United States Constitution. The people of DeSoto Parish deserve non-discriminatory voting districts. We are hopeful that this issue can be resolved without the need for costly and time-consuming litigation. We will have no further comment while we attempt to reach an amicable solution with the parish,” said Johnson on behalf of the plaintiffs.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include David B. Means, Ryan Dupree, Robert G. Burford, Robert Gross, James May, Mary L. Salley, Martha Trisler, John F. Pearce, Joseph Cobb, Jack L. Burford, Jack E. Barron, W. Bruce Garlington and Donald Barber.
In a draft complaint they say will be filed in federal court if a resolution is not reached, the plaintiffs contend the Police Jury’s redistricting consultant, Mike Hefner, acknowledged the significant population growth in the north DeSoto area. But the plan he presented that the Police Jury adopted in April keeps five of the 11 districts as majority black and based in Mansfield, while Mansfield itself has seen steady population decline and now only represents 17.5 percent of the parish.
The result of the new lines means the five majority black districts are underpopulated and districts in the growth area on the north end of the parish are underpopulated, according to the plaintiffs.
The plaintiffs say it is “clear race was a predominant factor” in drawing the plan and the “U.S. Constitution prohibits such blatant racial gerrymandering.”
Hefner disagrees the districts were gerrymandered. The parish historically has had five majority black districts and according to the Voting Rights Act a new plan can’t put minority representation in a worse position, he told KTBS in a separate interview Monday.
He admits the process of drawing new lines is difficult in the parish because of the population shift to the north. But he maintains it hasn’t shifted to a point where the Police Jury should remove a black district from the Mansfield area so that a new majority white district can be created on the north end.
“Whether a minority district or not, (all of the districts) had to roll north,” Hefner said.
Each of the majority black districts – 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 6 – were drawn in awkward or unusual ways to either maximize black voting percentages and to split up high majority white districts, the draft injunction states.
DeSoto Parish was one of two in northwest Louisiana – the other being Bossier – that showed population growth, according to the 2020 census. The parish had a population of 26,812, with 57 percent white and 9,973 black.
An ideal population in each of the 11 Police Jury districts is 2,437. Each district’s population should not deviate beyond 10 percent; however, the plaintiffs said the Police Jury’s plan has four that exceed that maximum limit and gives it a deviation of 17.5 percent. For example, District 5, which is majority white, has 2,649 people while District 6, which is majority black, has 2,221. The districts are adjacent to each other.
The end result of having a plan with widespread deviations is voting strength is enhanced in the smaller populated districts with fewer registered voters. Conversely, packing the majority white districts dilutes their voting strength, the plaintiffs allege.
The Police Jury’s reapportionment plan’s “blatant and stark population deviations violate the Fourteenth Amendment’s one person, one vote principle, while also demonstrating intentional vote dilution on account of race,” the draft injunction states.
Another demographer agrees.
The plaintiffs hired Gary Joiner to review the Police Jury’s plan and he concluded the home addresses of the five black police jurors in and near Mansfield and their positions near the edges of their districts in the new plan led him to conclude race was the primary factor in the plan’s construction.
“This is contrived to maximize political power by police jurors within and near the city of Mansfield at the expense of the rapidly growing northern areas of the parish. The manner in which precincts were split to pack population in and near the city of Mansfield leads me to conclude that race was the primary, if not the only, factor in building these districts,” Joiner said in his report.
Incumbency is another criteria in the Voting Rights Act that must be considered when drawing new lines. Incumbents should be kept in their districts to the extent possible, Hefner said, adding he had no issue in doing that with the plan he created for the Police Jury.
The census put Mansfield’s population at 4,714, which technically makes it a town instead of a city as 5,000 is the benchmark. The population is broken down into 80% black, 15% white and 2.8% Hispanic.
Joiner pointed out the Police Jury’s plan divides smaller communities in the parish. For example, Gloster is carved into three parts, while Grand Cane and Longstreet are carved into two parts each.
“There is no need to split any of these small places, with the possible exception of the town of Stonewall, due to its relative size. Politically and functionally, the method employed by the Police Jury’s consultant reduces the effectiveness of any police juror that serves in the northern portion of the parish, hinders community activism, and denies the north portion of DeSoto Parish an additional police juror that population shifts illustrate that it deserves,” he said.
Balancing out census geography with imbalance in growth areas makes redistricting in DeSoto “real difficult,” Hefner said.
“It is a balancing act,” he said, adding that the U.S. Supreme Court recognizes those challenges in court cases.