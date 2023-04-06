Trump Indictment

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after being arraigned in New York City, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla.

 Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP

TEXARKANA, Arkansas- Gary Tuchman visits Texarkana, Arkansas, to see what supporters of former President Donald Trump think about him facing 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments